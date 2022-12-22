Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What's Elon Musk waiting for? Kash Patel with Sebastian Gorka One on One
83 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

For this One on One, Sebastian talks to former DOD Chief of Staff Kash Patel about the importance of assembling the right team for a second Trump Administration, and whether or not Elon Musk's Twitter Files will eventually reveal any true "smoking guns."

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/

Keywords
censorshipelon muskhunter biden laptopkash pateltwitter files

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket