What's Elon Musk waiting for? Kash Patel with Sebastian Gorka One on One

For this One on One, Sebastian talks to former DOD Chief of Staff Kash Patel about the importance of assembling the right team for a second Trump Administration, and whether or not Elon Musk's Twitter Files will eventually reveal any true "smoking guns."
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.