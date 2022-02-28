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Situation Update: Bioweapons To Be Released!! Attack On Our Infrastructure Imminent!! Putin Switched Strategies And Is On Humanity's Side!!!
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17901 views • February 28, 2022
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Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
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Sources For This Video:
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-27-russia-bans-ammonium-nitrate-fertilizer-exports.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-27-trudeaus-tyrannical-govt-now-cutting-off-loans-to-farmers.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/musks-starlink-service-now-active-in-ukraine-after-russia-invasion-causes-internet-disruptions/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-27-putin-warned-west-before-invading-ukraine-unheard-of-casualties.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-27-biden-hands-putin-most-vulnerable-infrastructure-cyberattacks.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-27-biden-handlers-want-massive-cyberattacks-against-russia.html
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=621c35f880e6a52c84ae6020 (Putin)
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources For This Video:
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-27-russia-bans-ammonium-nitrate-fertilizer-exports.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-27-trudeaus-tyrannical-govt-now-cutting-off-loans-to-farmers.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/musks-starlink-service-now-active-in-ukraine-after-russia-invasion-causes-internet-disruptions/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-27-putin-warned-west-before-invading-ukraine-unheard-of-casualties.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-27-biden-hands-putin-most-vulnerable-infrastructure-cyberattacks.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-27-biden-handlers-want-massive-cyberattacks-against-russia.html
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=621c35f880e6a52c84ae6020 (Putin)
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