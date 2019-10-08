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The Farm
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143 views • October 08, 2019
You've likely been bothered by the fact that suffering occurs in this world, and the noticeable discrepancies within various belief systems in relation to this fact. This video offers a short introduction into the concept of the Farm.
Creative Commons Image Credits:
https://pastebin.com/QBLqYRu4
Creative Commons Image Credits:
https://pastebin.com/QBLqYRu4
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