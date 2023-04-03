Get Prepped - Shoes

Shoes are a Critical part of not just everyday life, but for being prepared too. If you spend some time to find the right shoes you should have one less are of concern for when disaster strikes. Have on hand at least two pairs of each shoe you like! REMEMBER: One is none, two is one!





Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper





Affiliate Links to items in the Video





Black Hammer Boots - https://amzn.to/3zq06bh

Magnum Boots - https://amzn.to/40zh5DT

Grisport Boots - https://amzn.to/433oEV6





--------------------------

SOCIAL MEDIA

--------------------------

Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper

FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/

Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper

Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper

MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper

--------------------------

AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*

If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.

amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx

--------------------------

Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/

--------------------------

SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY

If you wish to support through a direct contribution

StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip

Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper

--------------------------

PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS

--------------------------

Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q

Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw

--------------------------

*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.