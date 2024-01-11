Forty Grace Gifts received at salvation.

2Thess lesson #33; Do you know about the 40 grace gifts given at salvation? Equality does not exist in heaven because most Christians never grow up and apply the grace gifts given at salvation. There are winners and losers in the heavenly realm. The positive use of your own free will and daily decisions lead to greater grace blessings and rewards and rank in eternity.
