Western aid exploded into the Odessa air
The Prisoner
Novaya Poshta #NovaPoshta warehouse in Odessa #odesa burned heavily when hit by Russian missiles. The sorting terminal of one of the largest shipping companies in Ukraine experienced a secondary explosion, possibly storing ammunition and military equipment of the new Western aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and burned to the ground.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


odessa western military aid iskander-k missiles

