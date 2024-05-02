Western aid exploded into the Odessa air

Novaya Poshta #NovaPoshta warehouse in Odessa #odesa burned heavily when hit by Russian missiles. The sorting terminal of one of the largest shipping companies in Ukraine experienced a secondary explosion, possibly storing ammunition and military equipment of the new Western aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and burned to the ground.

