Casey DeSantis:
Most Breads in America have a hidden ingredient in them, Glyphosate — literally weed killer
Glyphosate (the active ingredient in herbicides like Roundup) is never included on bread ingredient labels because the EPA doesn’t consider it a food additive, even though it is contained
