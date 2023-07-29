Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3126a - The People Are Rising Up Against WEF, the Economic Crisis Will Bring the World Tog
channel image
GalacticStorm
2070 Subscribers
Shop now
263 views
Published 20 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3126a - July 28, 2023

The People Are Rising Up Against The [WEF], The Economic Crisis Will Bring The World Together

The people are rising up WW. As the [WEF] pushes their agenda the world will fight back, have faith in humanity. The Green New Deal is continually failing, the more they push the worse it gets. The [CB]/[WEF] are pushing the world into an economic crisis, the crisis will bring the world together.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket