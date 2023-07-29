X22 REPORT Ep. 3126a - The People Are Rising Up Against WEF, the Economic Crisis Will Bring the World Tog

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3126a - July 28, 2023
The People Are Rising Up Against The [WEF], The Economic Crisis Will Bring The World Together
The people are rising up WW. As the [WEF] pushes their agenda the world will fight back, have faith in humanity. The Green New Deal is continually failing, the more they push the worse it gets. The [CB]/[WEF] are pushing the world into an economic crisis, the crisis will bring the world together.
