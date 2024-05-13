Tony Byker - 'See Through It All'

From the album ‘Metatron’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n





SEE THROUGH IT ALL

See through it all again

Talking heads proud of their great achievements

Bread and circuses for all the sheeples

Quit Wasting my time dissecting all the lies it’s just insane

Never let them take those dreams of worlds without the pain