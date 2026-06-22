ONE PUNCH MAN 🥊 2026❗

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What a way to end Juneteenth 💀
This image shows a four-second knockout punch delivered by Jake "The Milkman" Woodley against David Wright at LFA 235.
The fight took place on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
Woodley, competing in the middleweight division, landed a looping overhand right immediately after the opening bell.
The knockout is considered one of the fastest in LFA history.
Source: https://x.com/saras76/status/2068347265803079764
Thumbnail: https://x.com/tearsofachild/status/2068399217245036853