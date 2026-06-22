ONE PUNCH MAN 🥊 2026❗

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The knockout is considered one of the fastest in LFA history.

Woodley, competing in the middleweight division, landed a looping overhand right immediately after the opening bell.

The fight took place on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

This image shows a four-second knockout punch delivered by Jake "The Milkman" Woodley against David Wright at LFA 235.

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