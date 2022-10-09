RENOWNED PHYSICIAN DOCUMENTS AGGRESSIVE CANCER POST COVID VACCINES

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The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published October 7, 2022
Belgian immunologist and medical research icon, Michel Goldman, had his values challenged when a Covid booster shot appeared to rapidly accelerate his cancer. He decided to go public with his story and tell the world.
#MichelGoldman #TheAtlantic