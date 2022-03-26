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Bases 37 Part 6 Sarah Adams and Max Spiers at Well Cottage 2014
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178 views • March 26, 2022
Sarah Adams gives an enlightened and positive interview just as Max and her were about to leave Well Cottage, near the famous Barge Inn . Recorded during heavy rain, Max joined for the second section, before they had to get the train back to Broadstairs.
Much of what Max has to say has extreme relevance to what is happening Now (March 2022) New Owners have arrived, this is also mentioned by Stewart Swerdlow, and John Urwin. Urwn's reference was, the Butler has been running the manor, badly, and now the owners have arrived and they are not happy. Max explains the term Pindar.
Much of what Max has to say has extreme relevance to what is happening Now (March 2022) New Owners have arrived, this is also mentioned by Stewart Swerdlow, and John Urwin. Urwn's reference was, the Butler has been running the manor, badly, and now the owners have arrived and they are not happy. Max explains the term Pindar.
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