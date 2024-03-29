Create New Account
Knowing THIS Fact About "Journalism" Is The MSM's Biggest Fear | Jimmy Dore & Dr. Drew
GalacticStorm
Jimmy Dore on Ask Dr. Drew | Knowing THIS Fact About "Journalism" Is The MSM's Biggest Fear. The mainstream media doesn't want you to know the truth about journalism.


"They want you to think it's some kind of special class of person," says Jimmy Dore. "Because if anybody could do it, then everybody has a voice. And that's the last thing they want."


Full episode: https://rumble.com/v4kufxf-knowing-this-fact-about-journalism-is-the-msms-biggest-fear-jimmy-dore-on-a.html

journalismoligarchyjimmy doredr drew

