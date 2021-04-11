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In Greece, mandatory vaccinations will become a reality for medical staff, just like in Italy.
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40 views • April 11, 2021
As You will see on this video, the Greek Prime Minister K. Mitsotakis, back in November was clear that vaccinations would Not be mandatory.
Sadly just a few days ago, the very same man, has openly discussed a completely opposite policy direction to be implemented in the not so distant future.
Initially for the medical staff... later who knows...
If you agree with us, that this crisis if first and foremost used against the people, for reasons that have nothing to do with "public health", we would appreciate if You can support us by sharing this video and the links below, to other like minded people and help us grow....
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
Sadly just a few days ago, the very same man, has openly discussed a completely opposite policy direction to be implemented in the not so distant future.
Initially for the medical staff... later who knows...
If you agree with us, that this crisis if first and foremost used against the people, for reasons that have nothing to do with "public health", we would appreciate if You can support us by sharing this video and the links below, to other like minded people and help us grow....
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
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