A one to one interview with a recipient of the Pfizer vaccine and how she has documented all the changes to her body since taking it. She provides a very detailed overview of what she has encountered over the last 3 years and how the nanotechnology has changed her way of thinking, very vivid hallucinations of another realm as well as voices in her head telling her to do things.



The voices were telling her that she was having a kundalini awakening. She had never heard of that and did research and came to realise that she is being programmed.