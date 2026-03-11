BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A one to one interview with a recipient of the Pfizer vaccine and how she has documented all the changes to her body since taking it.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1988 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • Yesterday

A one to one interview with a recipient of the Pfizer vaccine and how she has documented all the changes to her body since taking it. She provides a very detailed overview of what she has encountered over the last 3 years and how the nanotechnology has changed her way of thinking, very vivid hallucinations of another realm as well as voices in her head telling her to do things.

The voices were telling her that she was having a kundalini awakening. She had never heard of that and did research and came to realise that she is being programmed.

Keywords
pfizer vaccineand how she has documented all the changes to herbody since taking it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dietary defense: How three common foods fight wrinkles and dark spots from within

Dietary defense: How three common foods fight wrinkles and dark spots from within

Cassie B.
Declassified evidence links U.S. bioweapons program to Lyme disease epidemic

Declassified evidence links U.S. bioweapons program to Lyme disease epidemic

Kevin Hughes
Nutrition Experts Highlight Lettuce&#8217;s Place in Natural Health Diets, Citing Low-Cost Production and Essential Nutrients

Nutrition Experts Highlight Lettuce’s Place in Natural Health Diets, Citing Low-Cost Production and Essential Nutrients

Coco Somers
Gut health boost: 9 Prebiotic-rich snacks to nourish your microbiome

Gut health boost: 9 Prebiotic-rich snacks to nourish your microbiome

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Chemical Castration of a Generation: Millennial Men Face a Testosterone Collapse

The Chemical Castration of a Generation: Millennial Men Face a Testosterone Collapse

Morgan S. Verity
Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy