Michale Pillsbury Warns of CCP’s Influence on the Vatican

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https://gnews.org/post/p1go09a79
08/30/2022 Michale Pillsbury: CCP is bullying its neighbours in the South China Sea, bribing and flipping Taiwan’s former diplomatic partners, and even the Vatican may ditch Taiwan. CCP is also closely monitoring the US media, attempting to glorify its own image and thereby cheat the US investors for more investment and trade opportunities