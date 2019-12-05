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Nation Anthem Subliminal Messages - They Live
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77 views • December 05, 2019
Subliminal messaged hidden in the old national anthem sign off that would play at the end of transmission every nigh on TV in the 1960's. Makes one wonder what type of manipulation can be done with the flicker dated on LED TV's today.
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