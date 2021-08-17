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On and on and on - Shot deception
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132 views • August 17, 2021
A Frenchman gets the shot in order not to lose his job. He gets so sick that he cannot work anymore. An Austrian has got the jab hoping that he could not be infected anymore and be infectious. He is beside himself of wrath and confronts the vaccine lobby with their lies as data from Israel and other countries prove that the vaccinated can be infected, are infectious and are more at risk of getting severely ill. A medical expert confirms the presence of graphene oxide in Pfizer, Moderna and AZ' boosters. A French lawyer states that the Authorities speak nonsense. At a French court, the judges acknowledge that the vaccines are not effective, yet that people nevertheless need to get the jab in order to achieve herd immunity.
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