Revelation 18:4-5: Roman catholics are leaving the great whore of Babylon (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 3, 2026.


Germany: No religion (46.8%); Catholicism (23.7%); Protestantism (21.5%)


https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-leaving-churches/a-62286684

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-of-catholics-leaving-the-church/a-66058149#:~:text=A%20total%20of%20522%2C821%20people,year%20when%20359%2C338%20people%20left.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2019-07/germany-catholic-protestant-churches-decline-membership.html#:~:text=christians-,Germany's%20Catholic%20Church%20lost%20more%20than%20200%2C000%20members%20in%202018,the%20trend%20tends%20to%20continue.

https://cne.news/article/1377-german-catholic-church-faces-record-breaking-member-decline

https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=65207#:~:text=CWN%20Editor's%20Note%3A%20The%20German,population%20dropped%20below%2020%20million.

https://www.dw.com/en/why-germanys-catholics-are-turning-their-back-on-the-church/a-66082963



Switzerland: 259,000+ Swiss citizens left the roman catholic church from 2018 to 2024:


https://www.deleze.name/marcel/en/philo/sortie/cantons-en.html

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/swiss-churches-continue-to-lose-members/46172262

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/swiss-catholics-dwindled-by-record-amount-in-2021/48013724#:~:text=Across%20the%20country%2C%20the%20proportion,in%202019%20%E2%80%93%20the%20previous%20record.

https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/29107/the-number-of-swiss-leaving-the-catholic-church-doubled-in-a-year#:~:text=A%20Catholic%20church%20in%20Switzerland,which%20is%20almost%20a%203%25.

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/various/significantly-fewer-people-will-leave-the-churches-in-2024/90072032


Articles:


https://edition.cnn.com/2025/05/09/world/sexual-abuse-mishandling-allegations-pope-leo-xiv

https://mediate.com/news/brooklyn-diocese-agrees-to-mediation-to-settle-over-1000-abuse-claims/

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/diocese-camden-settlement-sexual-abuse-survivors/4354401/


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysleavingfather of lightsthe almightyroman catholicsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
