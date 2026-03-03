Revelation 18:4-5: Roman catholics are leaving the great whore of Babylon (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 3, 2026.





Germany: No religion (46.8%); Catholicism (23.7%); Protestantism (21.5%)





https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-leaving-churches/a-62286684

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-of-catholics-leaving-the-church/a-66058149#:~:text=A%20total%20of%20522%2C821%20people,year%20when%20359%2C338%20people%20left.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2019-07/germany-catholic-protestant-churches-decline-membership.html#:~:text=christians-,Germany's%20Catholic%20Church%20lost%20more%20than%20200%2C000%20members%20in%202018,the%20trend%20tends%20to%20continue.

https://cne.news/article/1377-german-catholic-church-faces-record-breaking-member-decline

https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=65207#:~:text=CWN%20Editor's%20Note%3A%20The%20German,population%20dropped%20below%2020%20million.

https://www.dw.com/en/why-germanys-catholics-are-turning-their-back-on-the-church/a-66082963









Switzerland: 259,000+ Swiss citizens left the roman catholic church from 2018 to 2024:





https://www.deleze.name/marcel/en/philo/sortie/cantons-en.html

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/swiss-churches-continue-to-lose-members/46172262

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/swiss-catholics-dwindled-by-record-amount-in-2021/48013724#:~:text=Across%20the%20country%2C%20the%20proportion,in%202019%20%E2%80%93%20the%20previous%20record.

https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/29107/the-number-of-swiss-leaving-the-catholic-church-doubled-in-a-year#:~:text=A%20Catholic%20church%20in%20Switzerland,which%20is%20almost%20a%203%25.

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/various/significantly-fewer-people-will-leave-the-churches-in-2024/90072032





Articles:





https://edition.cnn.com/2025/05/09/world/sexual-abuse-mishandling-allegations-pope-leo-xiv

https://mediate.com/news/brooklyn-diocese-agrees-to-mediation-to-settle-over-1000-abuse-claims/

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/diocese-camden-settlement-sexual-abuse-survivors/4354401/





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington