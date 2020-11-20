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Horrific Footage Of German Police - Gestapo Style Raid
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205 views • November 20, 2020
Dr. Andreas Noak a German pharmacist is taking part in a webinar at home, when armed police break down his door and arrest him in the night.
This is shocking - we cannot tolerate this thuggish and frightening behaviour against innocent people, whose only crime seems to be that they don't go along with this Coronavirus scam by the governments.
Echoes of Gestapo tactics during the 1930s - but this time it could be anywhere in the world.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru
This is shocking - we cannot tolerate this thuggish and frightening behaviour against innocent people, whose only crime seems to be that they don't go along with this Coronavirus scam by the governments.
Echoes of Gestapo tactics during the 1930s - but this time it could be anywhere in the world.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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