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FULL SHOW: D.C. Bracing For Kamala Harris To Be Replaced As Vice President
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160 views • November 19, 2021
Everyone is now talking about the breakdown in the Biden Administration between Kamala Harris and the Bidens and the Democrat party. Who’s ouster will come first? Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. More vaccine deaths reports are coming out as the latest WHO numbers show more adverse reactions to Covid Vaccines than every other vaccine combined. Ted Cruz gives Biden’s border czar the ‘what for’ on Biden’s kids in cages. Lauren Boebert savages the Democrat party during the Paul Gosar censure hearing. Dan Lyman joins to discuss the latest covid tyranny in Europe. Tracy Shannon and Jen Loh from Mass Resistance Texas join to discuss the latest details in the abominable drag story story time for kids happening in Texas.
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