Revelation 6 Decoded

Within the early weeks of the rollout of the COVID vaccine, a word of knowledge came a Messianic believer and notable teacher Maria Merola. She recorded in her blog that on March 21, 2020, that she was instructed to look up the meaning of the words ‘corona,’ and ‘virus’ in Latin and then instructed to read Revelation 6:2 (The Book of Revelation is the last book in the Bible and describes the final spiritual battle before the arrival of the the risen messiah and his followers). Although others have shared a similar view - her revelation is special, since it was personal and as described on her blog - and was ‘of a supernatural origin’. This short video is condensed version of her understandings at the time and highlights what was revealed to her in her encounter. Now 4 years later, we know a lot more about the agenda behind the jab, wrought with fraud, deception and most importantly - a breach of the social contract and the Nuremberg framework - injecting graphene-based nanotechnology into the bloodstream of literally billions worldwide. Revelation 6 describes the emergence of the First Horseman - with 3 others are to follow on the world stage - war, famine and death. This is a time to truly repent and seek the Saviour. We are IN the end-times as described in the Bible - the final hour of this present age. Sadly many will not heed this warning. Those that do heed the warning will be among the wise.





And He said, Go, Daniel! For the words are closed up and sealed until the end-time. Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried. But the wicked shall do wickedly. And none of the wicked shall understand, but the wise shall understand. (MKJV Dan 12:9-10)





Link to one of Maria Merola’s blogs describing her encounter:

https://isaiahsixtyoneseven.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-covid-19-vaccine-mark-of-beast.html