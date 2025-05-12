BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
North Gaza Current Situation Food & Water Distribution Charity Donations May 2025
35 views • 23 hours ago

North Gaza Current Situation Food & Water Distribution Charity Donations May 2025

الشيف تهاني قاعود

@tuhani-50

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YG_BgFXEhYY


رسالة وجع من شمال غزة فيديو مؤثر جداً الجوع نهش الجميع بغزةشكراً النرويج شكراً مدرسة أقرأ القرآن


A message of pain from northern Gaza a very touching video hunger has devoured everyone in gazakankor Norway thank you School


محمد السلطان أبو الفضل

@mohammedpspsgaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB3y7peOsng&t


تريد الأجر والثواب في سقيا أطفال غزة شاهد هنا

Want pay and reward in watering the children of Gaza watch here


عائلة أبو كنان وليلى

@lila_knan_family

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSN_a0F2vAE&t

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxhymN5uitM


لله يكتب لك الجنة لا تتخطى الفيديو وتحط اشتر.اك وتفعل زر الحر.س

May Allah write for you Paradise, do not skip the video

iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazaindialebanonpakistanmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswarkashmirwar
