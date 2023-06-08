Create New Account
Are You The Chaff Or The Wheat?
This is our Understanding the Scripture segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew, we are in Matthew Chapter 3, and we’ve going to pick up with Verse 12. And here we have John the Baptist speaking, he’s referring to Jesus, and he begins: “Whose fan is in his hand, and he will thoroughly purge his floor, and gather his wheat into the garner; but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire.” Now Dave, unquenchable fire, chaff, he’s not talking about the redeemed here, but those who have rejected salvation that only he can provide, or has provided.


