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According to Peskov, during a conversation with Putin, General Gerasimov confirmed that Russian missiles had managed to hit and destroy all their intended targets. It is noteworthy that immediately after that, new details began to appear about the Russian missile strike on Kiev, which has already been called the most powerful and destructive since the beginning of the special military operation. Meanwhile, on the morning of July 4, war correspondents reported sensational news. In particular, they confirmed that the strategically important city of 'Konstantinovka' had completely come under Russian control......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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