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Alerte 21 - Documentaire COVID (English Subs)
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60 views • March 23, 2021
If you work in law enforcement, please watch this video before humanity is destroyed and draw your own conclusions.
/ Si vous travaillez dans les forces de l’ordre, vous êtes prié de regarder cette vidéo avant que l’humanité ne soit détruite et à en tirer vos conclusions personnelles.
Documentaire de/documentary by: Florian Piana - https://odysee.com/@florianpiana:8
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
/ Si vous travaillez dans les forces de l’ordre, vous êtes prié de regarder cette vidéo avant que l’humanité ne soit détruite et à en tirer vos conclusions personnelles.
Documentaire de/documentary by: Florian Piana - https://odysee.com/@florianpiana:8
* N'oubliez mettre un petit pouce et de partager si vous avez aimé.
Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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