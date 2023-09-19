Create New Account
Insane Benefits of Ocean Farming - NOT What You Think!
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Two Bit da Vinci


Sep 17, 2023


Vertical Ocean Farms - Get up to 30% off the air quality monitor Atmotube PRO until September 23!

Check the device at https://bit.ly/3r298L4


With the rise in popularity of seafood around the world, we've seen drastic impacts to marine populations. Fish like Bluefin Tuna are now endangered due to their high popularity. But what if there was a way we could restore ocean populations and increase food production? Much like nomads who settled down to plant crops, there may be a major revolution coming to our oceans. Let's figure this out together!



Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:40 - Context

3:25 - Ocean Farming

6:00 - The Economics

8:00 - 3D Farming

12:00 - The Challenges


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4kbsM4vmFc

