Zelenksy's Satanic Ukrainian Plutocracy: Executions Without Trial, Ousting Opposition, Funded By US

Vlodomir Zelensky is so corrupt that he would even erase his childhood friends for the sake of POWER.

Edward Szall joins to talk about Ukraine’s corruption, & their ultimate establishment of an AntiChrist, Satanic regime that is killing their country and the citizens who reside in it!

Zelensky is the real traitor to his nation. Never forget those who put their support in him either.

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

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