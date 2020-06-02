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History Channel Documentaries - "Crucifixion" - Season '08, Episode 34
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428 views • June 02, 2020
Clips pieced together from History Channel Documentaries "Crucifixion" - Season '08, Episode 34.
First Aired: Mar 23, 2008.
Plot: A history of crucifixion focuses on the death of Jesus; explores the first known records of executions; and examines how people die and what eventually ends their lives during the agonizing process. Included: experiments by forensics experts using physical evidence from a crucifixion; and on-location footage from the Middle East.
First Aired: Mar 23, 2008.
Plot: A history of crucifixion focuses on the death of Jesus; explores the first known records of executions; and examines how people die and what eventually ends their lives during the agonizing process. Included: experiments by forensics experts using physical evidence from a crucifixion; and on-location footage from the Middle East.
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