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Greta Thunberg Remix Zeitgeist 2019 HOW DARE YOU by Bombs Away
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30 views • February 25, 2020
A great mashup by Austrailan music maker, fire fighter and electric vehicle pioneer Sketch Coleman and his Bombsqd label. Regrettably the video creator has lost their account, which is especially sad because of all the other videos documenting his pioneering work around electric racing motorcycles. Meanwhile lt's not lose the pulse of the Zeitgeist 2019 that brought you this video... Remember it is not only the carbon dioxide we create by carelessly wasting it for short term benefit in combustion processes! Please note that certain politicians and mass media are invested in the CO2 fallacy, which means they pretend that the CO2 level is the only thing we need to care about and still debating weather we are the cause of that or not while they avoid the true depth of the issue! Recognizing the wide spectrum of human activities such as: - cutting down and burning forests - intervening in the water cycle and lowering the ground water level because of: - mining in natural aquifers and draining it intentionally - rectification of rivers and elimination of wet biotopes - wasteful water use of high population areas - etc many more please comment! - electrodynamic acidification of the planet causing cosmic ion currents that are felt as stronger solar activity (please investigate the thunderbolts project with its electrodynamic plasma theory of the universe!) - liberation of toxic compounds that are bleaching (killing) life forms that would have balanced some of our negative effects - use of propaganda, fud (fear, uncertainty and doubt) to divide and conquer to put the awakening masses back to sleep - recognize that there is a huge economic interest for maintaining the status quo especially if consumption of dependency (petrol as fuel) is involved Please consider all that you contribute to the problems and use the comments to open your perspective for discussion! Please concentrate on solutions now such as: - Plant trees and investigate living tree architecture and food forest farming - learn everything about permaculture which implies closing energy loops closer to yourself - do not externalize problems and avoid man made chemicals as much as you can (more about it in the CBS Documentary 'the Corporation') - concentrate on love not fear - legalize Hemp and learn how to use fast growing fiber plants for paper and plastic instead of chemicals and deforestation - think for yourself - always remember Plato's alegory of the cave - recognize: dogma and fascism only requires not standing up the the higher dimensional source of all that can be perceived - find transitiontown.org and thrive working groups near you or create them - believe that everyone can make a difference do not give in to resignation - rethink reduce reuse recycle - please comment, share and like when you find inspiration
- backup and restore content that may be vulnerable to censorship - breathe deep look inside for your best answers - celebrate the water and keep hydrated - learn about samsara and recognize that mankind still evolves - check my other videos and open up to communication ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Another backup of the video is at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVUoP9FTYZI https://www.mojevideo.sk/video/308a4/greta_thunberg_how_dare_you_(bombs_away_x_tankyu_remix).html Find more great videos such as this at : https://www.facebook.com/groups/SingRevolution/
- backup and restore content that may be vulnerable to censorship - breathe deep look inside for your best answers - celebrate the water and keep hydrated - learn about samsara and recognize that mankind still evolves - check my other videos and open up to communication ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Another backup of the video is at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVUoP9FTYZI https://www.mojevideo.sk/video/308a4/greta_thunberg_how_dare_you_(bombs_away_x_tankyu_remix).html Find more great videos such as this at : https://www.facebook.com/groups/SingRevolution/
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