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Rick Wiles: Will Jesus find Faith on the Final Day?
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102 views • June 09, 2021
Today on TruNews, founder Rick Wiles joins Milo, Lauren, and Doc, as Rick shares his story of recovery from the CCP COVID attack on his life and the ministry of TRUNEWS.
Rick also has a very special message to share about what the Lord spoke to him during his healing, that the harvest of souls is white for harvest, and we must work while we still have time.
Rick Wiles, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/09/21.
Rick also has a very special message to share about what the Lord spoke to him during his healing, that the harvest of souls is white for harvest, and we must work while we still have time.
Rick Wiles, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/09/21.
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