Inflation, Deflation, IMF Secret Currency and More | Lynette Zang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔥 JOIN ME AT BITCOIN CONFERENCE 2022 - Save 10% Off Tickets Here: https://go.1markmoss.com/btc22 or enter "mark" at checkout 🔥
The Economist magazine said that sharp increases in inflation over the past year has blind sided many ecnomists and no one saw it coming. Today's guest DID see it coming, and has been talking about it for many years. These are the topics we're going to cover today.
She's going to break down what did she see coming, what is happening right now, and what are we expecting next? Will we see inflation, deflation, stagflation? What's going on with The Fed, the IMF and their new secret currency.
The important question now is, how does all of this unfold and what should we be doing to protect our money, as well as our lives.
Welcome Lynette Zang!
🔥HOW TO BUILD AND PROTECT YOUR WEALTH, FREEDOM AND LEGACY🔥
https://www.clickfunnels.com/?aff_sub=domain_redirect&;utm_campaign=domain_redirect
🔴(BEWARE OF SCAMMERS)🔴
They are impersonating me in the comments. My comments have a "checkmark" so look for that. Please beware, I will never message you asking you to give me money or to talk to me on WhatsApp. This is my only YouTube channel, and my social media platforms can be found below. 👇
___________________________________________________________________________________________
★☆★ CONNECT WITH MARK ON SOCIAL MEDIA ★☆★
Facebook ▶ https://www.facebook.com/1MarkMoss/
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/1MarkMoss
Instagram ▶ https://www.instagram.com/1markmoss/
LinkedIn ▶ https://www.linkedin.com/in/markmoss/
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: I am NOT a financial advisor, and nothing I say is meant to be a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. I will NEVER ask you to send me money to trade or invest for you. Please report any suspicious emails or fake social media profiles claiming to be me. Don't invest money you can't afford to lose. There are no guarantees or certainties in trading or investing. My videos may contain affiliate links or sponsorship to products I believe will add value to your life and help you. In some cases, I may receive payment or other consideration from the companies mentioned in the videos. No matter what I or anyone else says, it’s important to do your own research before making a financial decision. SEE FULL DISCLAIMER HERE: https://go.1markmoss.com/disclaimer