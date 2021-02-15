A Lecture in Law by John Harris (2009)

Lawful Rebellion Conference. The British Constitution Group. London 13th June 2009.



This is a second lecture by John Harris about common law, Statutory Law, Admiralty law. Basically the Law Society uses a language against you without you knowing the definitions to and therefore tricks you into consenting to contract with them. All conversations are contracts, you have to be careful what you say when talking to someone in a position of authority as they use a language called legalese.



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.