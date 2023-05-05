Russia, 5 Ships to N. Sea, Skin Disease now Rampant Post Jabb, El Paso State of Emergency

Russia Sends 5 Warships into North Sea – Armed with Kalibr Cruise Missileshttps://www.investmentwatchblog.com/russia-sends-5-warships-into-north-sea-armed-with-kalibr-cruise-missiles/

Gruesome, post-covid-injection skin diseases now rampant among the fully jabbed

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-03-gruesome-skin-diseases-rampant-covid-fully-jabbed.html

El Paso mayor declares state of emergency

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-03-el-paso-braces-for-illegal-alien-influx.html

Biden regime official says forcing Americans into poverty by

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-04-biden-official-poverty-good-prevent-climate-change.html

Russia calls for Zelensky to be KILLED

https://www.the-sun.com/news/8025198/ukraine-tries-assassinate-putin-drone/

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-oil-tanker-seizure-strait-of-hormuz-e838ea969907ee39a8c7f949a96aa777

(WATCH) White councilman in Indiana sparks outrage after proclaiming himself as a ‘lesbian woman of color

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/watch-white-councilman-in-indiana-sparks-outrage-after-proclaiming-himself-as-a-lesbian-woman-of-color-who-is-living-life-as-my-true-self/

U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie Dies At 32, No cause of death given

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/u-s-olympic-champion-sprinter-tori-bowie-dies-at-32-no-cause-of-death-given/