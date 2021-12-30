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Belly spraying..."imagine that!!!"
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122 views • December 30, 2021
After "19" days of fog, the skies of lies only cleared to reveal yet more of the crime of our time...watch for the belly spray dump @ 2:58 mins!
Geo-interfering book now in full colour and includes 12 pages of patents including over 20 Patents on 'FOG' https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Geo-interfering book now in full colour and includes 12 pages of patents including over 20 Patents on 'FOG' https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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