USING PEOPLE AS ANTENNAS TO POWER 6G
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

When 6G is released, humans will function as walking power source antennasResearchers from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst are already talking about the rollout of 6G wireless technology, which we are told will turn humans into walking power source antennas.

Capitalizing on Visible Light Communication (VLC), the wireless version of fiber optics, 6G has the potential to turn human bodies into machines for use in the coming Internet of Things (IoT) in which free will comes to an end and everything exists in a virtual reality metaverse.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-10-6g-humans-function-walking-power-source-antennas.html

Scientists Want to Use People As Antennas to Power 6G

Why? Because your body is pretty great at harvesting wasted energy.

• The future of 6G telecommunications could come from Visible Light Communication.

• Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst believe using humans as part of the antenna system offers the most efficient way to harvest waste energy.

• In the process, humans could wear coiled copper.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a42419268/6g-power-humans-antennas/


Thanks to Don't Tread On Me @ Bitchute for the idea.


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/


