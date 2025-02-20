© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
William Makis MD w' Dr. John Campbell (Part 2) - Mel Gibson, Ivermectin And Fenbendazole In Cancer
Dr.John Campbell talks about the rise in Turbo Cancers and the discovery of the use of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, & Mebendazole in Cancer with William Makis, MD, who is an expert in his field of treating patients with these types of anti-cancer medications.
