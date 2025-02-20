BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
William Makis MD w' Dr. John Campbell (Part 2) - Mel Gibson, Ivermectin And Fenbendazole In Cancer
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
226 views • 2 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html


Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Worldwide Supplier For Mebendazole USP Grade Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/mebendazole.html


William Makis MD w' Dr. John Campbell (Part 1) - Mel Gibson, Ivermectin And Fenbendazole In Cancer - https://sunfruitdan.co/4i5vfFe


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


William Makis MD w' Dr. John Campbell (Part 2) - Mel Gibson, Ivermectin And Fenbendazole In Cancer


Dr.John Campbell talks about the rise in Turbo Cancers and the discovery of the use of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, & Mebendazole in Cancer with William Makis, MD, who is an expert in his field of treating patients with these types of anti-cancer medications.


See also:


Vaccine-Induced Cancer & Turbo Cancer

https://rumble.com/playlists/dtgIqdwOPYY


How To Heal COVID Vaccine Injuries

https://rumble.com/playlists/RaQVQsmVSS8


Dr. William Makis on Substack:

https://makismd.substack.com/


Dr. William Makis on X:

https://twitter.com/MakisMD


Dr. William Makis on GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/MakisMD


Dr. William Makis videos on this Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/playlists/Nmx0xHf1JJE

Keywords
fenbendazoleivermectinfenbendazole cancerivermectin cancerdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancer treatmentdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis dr john campbellivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr william makis ivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr john campbell ivermectin fenbendazole cancermel gibson ivermectin fenbendazole cancerdr william makis fenbendazole cancer treatmentdr william makis vaccine turbo cancerdr john campbell cancer treatmentdr john campbell turbo cancerdr william makis dr john campbell interviewwilliam makis md dr john campbell part 2 mel gibson ivermectin and fenbendazole in cancer
