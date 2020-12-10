© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Martin Pall - Dangers of the 5G RADIATION Rollout with no safety studies
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • December 10, 2020
Dr. Martin Pall - From Washington State University
- Speaking to the NIH about the Dangers of the 5G, the short term and long term health dangers.
During the "Health in Buildings Roundtable" sponsored by the NIH & co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from the Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the "5G rollout is absolutely insane".
In this short presentation, Dr. Pall confirms that the current 2G/3G/4G radiation the population is exposed to has been scientifically linked with:
- Lowered fertility
- Insomnia, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and major changes in brain structure in animals
- Cellular DNA damage
- Oxidative stress
- Hormonal disruption
- Cancer
- And much more
Dr. Pall briefly explains the mechanisms of how the electrosmog emitted by our cell phones, wifi routers, cell phone antennas and other wireless technologies affect human cells.
For the most current information on Dr. Pall's work, read the letter he sent to various organizations in the world sooner this year, titled:
"5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them":
- Speaking to the NIH about the Dangers of the 5G, the short term and long term health dangers.
During the "Health in Buildings Roundtable" sponsored by the NIH & co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from the Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the "5G rollout is absolutely insane".
In this short presentation, Dr. Pall confirms that the current 2G/3G/4G radiation the population is exposed to has been scientifically linked with:
- Lowered fertility
- Insomnia, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and major changes in brain structure in animals
- Cellular DNA damage
- Oxidative stress
- Hormonal disruption
- Cancer
- And much more
Dr. Pall briefly explains the mechanisms of how the electrosmog emitted by our cell phones, wifi routers, cell phone antennas and other wireless technologies affect human cells.
For the most current information on Dr. Pall's work, read the letter he sent to various organizations in the world sooner this year, titled:
"5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them":
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.