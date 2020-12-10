Dr. Martin Pall - Dangers of the 5G RADIATION Rollout with no safety studies

Dr. Martin Pall - From Washington State University

- Speaking to the NIH about the Dangers of the 5G, the short term and long term health dangers.

During the "Health in Buildings Roundtable" sponsored by the NIH & co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from the Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the "5G rollout is absolutely insane".



In this short presentation, Dr. Pall confirms that the current 2G/3G/4G radiation the population is exposed to has been scientifically linked with:

- Lowered fertility

- Insomnia, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and major changes in brain structure in animals

- Cellular DNA damage

- Oxidative stress

- Hormonal disruption

- Cancer

- And much more



Dr. Pall briefly explains the mechanisms of how the electrosmog emitted by our cell phones, wifi routers, cell phone antennas and other wireless technologies affect human cells.



For the most current information on Dr. Pall's work, read the letter he sent to various organizations in the world sooner this year, titled:



"5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them":