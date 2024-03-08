O'Keefe Assaulted by Eagles Point Security, Child Identities Kept Secret in Converted Ramada Hotel

O'Keefe Media Group





Mar 6, 2024





“SPRAY ALL OF THEM”: James O'Keefe physically assaulted by Eagles Point security, guarding the secret Ramada Hotel at 631 Camino. O’Keefe’s team posed as pest control and gained access to a white board showing all the organizations and names involved in the operation, including Catholic Charities and University of California San Diego.





“You know what’s happening here,” another security guard stated plainly. “You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t know.” The bus driver, working for the company Damaris, stated, “the migrants don’t know why they’re coming here.” Everyone working in secrecy to harbor illegal immigrants at the privately guarded Ramada Inn at taxpayer expense and coordinated by Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego claimed, “Yeah I’m just doing my job…”





