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Jesse + Julissa - The Bridge (Official Lyric Video)
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5 views • December 29, 2020
Order 'The Bridge' here to support these freedom-loving, God-fearing recording artists: https://www.girardireport.com/ctlmusic/ctlmusic
A little backstory on the song:
We've been debating on whether or not to release our acoustic songs, but circumstances are pointing us to this direction.
This song, we wrote because of the madness that is destroying our relationships with friends and family. This song is a prayer prayed many times to the Lord, asking for help and guidance. We hope you find it to be as helpful as it was for us.
A little backstory on the song:
We've been debating on whether or not to release our acoustic songs, but circumstances are pointing us to this direction.
This song, we wrote because of the madness that is destroying our relationships with friends and family. This song is a prayer prayed many times to the Lord, asking for help and guidance. We hope you find it to be as helpful as it was for us.
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