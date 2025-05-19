Mike Hailwood's Isle of Man TT comeback in 1978

The glorious return of one of motorcycle racing’s biggest names to the Isle of Man TT is the stuff of legend and still one of the most talked about events at the fabled road race more than four decades on.

In 1978, multiple World Champion Mike Hailwood returned to the iconic 37.73-mile TT course, after a self-imposed 11 year absence from the world famous circuit. Few doubted Hailwood still possessed the legendary skill which had brought him 12 TT wins, but a comeback at 38, after more than a decade away, was still a daunting prospect.

With a fine handling, but under-powered Ducati V-Twin at his disposal, Mike the Bike went head-to-head with fellow great Phil Read, riding the much faster 4 cylinder Honda in the opening race of the TT festival. Amazingly, Hailwood roared to victory in the Formula One race!

Mirrored - IOMTT

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/