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Major Food Industry Employer- Biden's Tyrannical Vaxx Mandate will be Met with 1776
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260 views • September 15, 2021
Alfie Oakes of https://www.oakesfarms.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to call on people to urge Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to take a meeting with him by emailing him your concerns about Biden's Medical Tyranny Lockdown: [email protected] and text "USA" to (833)-501-0831 to show your support for Alfie Oakes.
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