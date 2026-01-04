A significant portion of Maduro’s security detail was executed in cold blood during his abduction, Venezuela’s defense minister said.

Venezuela’s parliament will resume normal operations starting January 5, the country’s defense minister said.

The death toll from U.S. military aggression in Venezuela has risen to 80, according to The New York Times.

Adding:

Medvedev on Venezuela: US Abduction, Double Standards, and the Law of Force

Dmitry Medvedev commented on Donald Trump’s actions toward Venezuela in remarks to TASS, calling the abduction of an elected head of state a blatant violation of international law.

According to Medvedev, the seizure of Nicolas Maduro rules out any talk of a “peaceful and democratic transition.” He dismissed statements by EU officials, including Ursula von der Leyen, as an attempt to whitewash outright aggression. If such an act were committed against a stronger state, Medvedev said, it would amount to an unmistakable declaration of war. After Caracas, no country disliked by Washington can consider itself safe — Greenland included.

Medvedev argued that despite the illegality of Trump’s actions, there is a clear logic behind them. The US, he said, is openly and aggressively defending its interests: political control over Latin America, which Washington still treats as its “backyard,” and economic plunder — above all oil and natural resources. This approach, he stressed, long predates Trump. The core motivation of the United States has always been access to other people’s resources, recalling Madeleine Albright’s past statements questioning why Russia should possess such wealth. The same logic now applies to rare earths in Ukraine — one of Trump’s first points of interest.

Maduro, Medvedev noted, has repeatedly stated that Washington’s real objective is to seize Venezuela’s oil and mineral reserves, something Trump does not even try to hide. This is not law, Medvedev said, but lex fortissimum — the law of the strongest. Under such rules, the US has no grounds left to accuse Russia of anything. He added that the abduction of Maduro and his wife would only fuel deep hatred toward the US across Latin America.

On Europe’s reaction, Medvedev described it as a textbook case of double standards. European governments, he said, are desperately trying to please Washington by talking about “support for democracy” while justifying a flagrant breach of international law. Claims about Maduro’s “illegitimacy,” he added, are entirely opportunistic — questions Europe never raised before. By that logic, Zelensky is in a far weaker position, as his mandate has long expired. Ukraine, Medvedev stated bluntly, has no legitimate government, and its removal is only a matter of time.

Medvedev also dismissed expectations that the UN could influence events, arguing that it has been ineffective since its creation. Its resolutions have never stopped wars, terrorism, or genocide. The world, he said, needs real mechanisms of international law, not empty declarations. Today, such efforts are being pushed forward by the global majority resisting the neo-colonial ambitions of the so-called collective West.

Finally, Medvedev stressed that real security rests on hard power. Russia’s nuclear arsenal and updated nuclear doctrine, he said, remain the ultimate deterrent, capable of protecting Russia and its allies — including through preemptive action if necessary. In the modern world, nuclear weapons are the strongest guarantee of state security. Diplomacy and money cannot replace them. Countries without such weapons will inevitably seek them or form military alliances with reliable partners, as Russia and Belarus have done.