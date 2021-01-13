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Eugenics Murder Underway in Alberta!
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322 views • January 13, 2021
Eugenics murder underway in Alberta! In 48 hours 2 seniors in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, exterminated within hours of the COVID vaccine! Total media blackout! Local nurses and related personnel the only sources for this Marxist de-populating of the "useless eater" elderly! Eugenicist Bill Gates predicted at least 700,000 woud die from COVID vaccine!
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