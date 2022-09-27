Deadly remdesivir COVID protocol was fraudulently FORCED onto patients - attorneys suing multiple hospitals and doctors

- Patients were physically and chemically restrained / imprisoned by multiple hospitals, then killed

- Families of the dead are joining the lawsuit

- Multiple hospitals in California, and DOCTORS are named in this lawsuit

- Hospitals earned over HALF A MILLION DOLLARS per victim

- Many "covid" deaths were actually remdesivir deaths







For more updates, visit:

http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

www.declaretruth.us

www.givesendgo.com/fresnoremdesivirdeath





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