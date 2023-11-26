Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ONE MAN. ONE PATH. MANY MISSIONS | Master Sergeant Kevin Holland
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
9 views
Published Yesterday

ONE MAN. ONE PATH. MANY MISSIONS | Master Sergeant Kevin Holland

The first installment from the SIG Studios exclusive film series, Stories of the Uncommon, is the story of retired Master Sergeant Kevin Holland. Kevin is a US Special Operations Veteran, having served with both DEVGRU and the Army Special Missions Unit, his is a one of a kind, and never before told story.

Hard work, family, and a relentless drive to serve are the elements that have fueled Kevin’s journey. Learn the story behind a rare-breed of human who exemplifies the grit of the American spirit.

About STORIES OF THE UNCOMMON:
SIG SAUER is proud to introduce SIG Studios, a groundbreaking new venture and a pivotal moment in the world of documentary filmmaking. Featuring some of the top creators in the industry and pioneers in the craft, it promises to be a haven for visionaries, storytellers, and truth-seekers.

Learn more: https://sigsauer.com/sigstudios

Keywords
newstrendingnavy sealspecial opsmaster sergeantdevgrusigsauer sig studioskevin hollandstories of the uncommon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket