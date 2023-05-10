Create New Account
Why On Earth Would Anyone Trust NASA?
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago
Why On Earth Would Anyone Trust NASA? In this short 12-minute Reese Report, I lay out the main reasons that I think you shouldn’t. The Apollo moon missions were what triggered my so-called red pill moment back in 2004. And I’ve been fascinated by the Moon ever since. This video is really just the tip of the iceberg because there is far too much evidence to compress into a short video. I had to leave several things out but included resources for your continued research.

I intend to start making longer documentary films. Please consider subscribing to help make that happen and to enjoy this exclusive video and others.

Thank you!
Greg Reese

Mirrored - Greg Reese

Thanks to Nancy D

