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Excuses are a promise of repetition...
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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30 views • September 27, 2021
I’m too angry, frustrated and selfish to be a good father to my children, how can I change my behavior and be the parent I want to be?

Also includes: Will people change? A bad childhood isn’t an excuse, excuses are the promise of repetition and excuses as welfare state.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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