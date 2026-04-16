Clarification on Glyphosate Formulations and Vaccine Ingredients, an interview with Diane Kazer

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It’s not just the main ingredient—it’s what’s added. From herbicide formulations to medical compounds, hidden additives can change everything. Understanding what’s inside matters more than ever. The deeper you look, the clearer it becomes: transparency isn’t optional—it’s essential for informed health choices.
#HealthTruth #ToxinAwareness #InformedChoices #CleanLiving #WellnessEducation
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