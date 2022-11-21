Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - You Are Not Alone

Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler Powers of discernment have been running on overdrive. Whom to believe, what are the real facts, are their things happening outside of our awareness? Yes, to all of your questions. The outside world is very confused. There is a mixture of heightened awareness to the point it is painful, down to the very numb, and somewhere in between.

Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:

https://www.BonnieVent.com

Bonnie Vent’s Official website

https://www.BonnieVent.com

Art pieces that appear in the video and more



https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent

Book a private reading

https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Facebook link to show page:



https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/

Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/

DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVent

Videos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts



